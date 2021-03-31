La. Court Retains Jurisdiction over Asbestos Suit Against Avondale Interests

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has retained jurisdiction over an asbestos case against Avondale, ruling that the defendant had sufficiently establish the conditions for federal officer removal under Section 1442(a).

In the March 30 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana opined in part that the defendants had proffered evidence that demonstrated the federal government knew as much, or more, than that Avondale Interests regarding asbestos-related hazards.

In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs argued that Willie M. Clark was exposed to asbestos-containing products while working as a Laborer and Mechanic at Avondale from 1969 to …