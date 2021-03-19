ASBESTOS

Mass. Federal Court Denies GE’s Motion for Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case


March 19, 2021


BOSTON –– A Massachusetts federal court has rejected, in part, General Electric’s motion for summary judgment in a maritime case involving the bare metal defense, concluding that, under the U.S. Supreme Court’s guidance in DeVries, the plaintiff had established a genuine issue of material fact.

In a 78-page opinion released March 11, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts did, however, award summary judgment to Velan Valve Corp. on causation grounds. The federal court also tossed loss of parental society and loss of consortium claims against GE, saying they are not cognizable causes of action under maritime law.


