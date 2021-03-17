Iowa Appellate Court Affirms Summary Judgment for Asbestos Defendant, Says Premises Owner, Insulation Installer Immune

DES MOINES, Iowa –– An Iowa appellate court has affirmed a summary judgment award entered in favor of premises owner and installer defendants in an asbestos action, finding that the companies were immune under legislation that refocused “asbestos litigation on more culpable targets.”

In the March 17 opinion, the Iowa Court of Appeals found that the lower court had not erred when it found that section 686B.7(5) granted immunity to Alcoa and Iowa-Illinois Taylor Insulation Inc.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Charles Beverage, contended that his work as an independent contractor inside an aluminum plant exposed him …