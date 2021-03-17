La. Court Refuses to Reconsider Earlier Order Leaving Door Open for Admission of Bankruptcy Documents

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has refused to reconsider an earlier order leaving the door open for bankruptcy documents to be part of the record at trial, reiterating its earlier position that it would be “inappropriate to issue a blanket order prohibiting the admission of bankruptcy documents….”

In the March 12 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana concluded that the plaintiffs had failed to show that reconsideration of its earlier order was warranted.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Callen L. Dempster, saying the decedent was exposed to asbestos-containing products during …