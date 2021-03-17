Court Rejects La. Asbestos Plaintiff’s Challenges to Removal by Huntington Ingalls

NEW ORLEANS –– Huntington Ingalls’ removal of an asbestos lawsuit has been deemed valid by a Louisiana federal court, which ruled that the defendant had asserted a colorable federal defense.

In the March 12 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana also found that the removal was timely.

Plaintiff Edward Joseph Jr. filed the lawsuit, contending that he was exposed to asbestos during the course of his own employment and through secondary exposure from his father’s work clothing. The plaintiff specifically said that his father worked at Avondale Shipyard from 1955 to 1979 and brought …