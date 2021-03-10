Wash. Jury Reaches Defense Verdict for Boiler Refractory Manufacturer at Conclusion of Asbestos Zoom Trial

SEATTLE –– A Washington state jury has reached a defense verdict after a trial and deliberations that took place virtually, rejecting the asbestos claims of a former fireman and boilermaker, HarrisMartin is reporting.

The Washington Superior Court for King County jury delivered the 10-2 verdict on March 10 in favor of Pryor-Giggey (PG) after deliberating for a few hours via Zoom, sources told HarrisMartin Publishing. The entire trial, overseen by Judge Cindi Port, was conducted virtually.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Gerald Little, who served as a Fireman in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1974 and …