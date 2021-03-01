ASBESTOS

West Virginia Legislators Introduce Bill Requiring Additional Information from Asbestos, Silica Plaintiffs


March 1, 2021


CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– West Virginia legislators have introduced a bill that would require asbestos and silica plaintiffs to produce evidence of exposure “that provides the basis for each claim against each defendant.”

West Virginia Delegates Steve Westfall (R-Jackson, 12) and Kayla Kessinger (R-Fayette, 32) introduced the legislation on Feb. 15; it was referred to the House Judiciary the same day.

The legislation would require plaintiffs to provide details ranging from smoking history, current and past worksites, each asbestos-containing or silica-containing product to which they alleged exposure, the specific location and manner of each exposure, to the beginning and ending …


