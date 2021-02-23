9th Circuit Sets Conference for March 9 in Request to Review EPA Chrysotile Asbestos Risk Assessment
February 23, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAN FRANCISCO –– The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has scheduled an assessment conference for March 9 in a recent request to review a risk evaluation on asbestos exposure by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
In a Feb. 8 order, the 9th Circuit said that the assessment conference will take place by dial-in telephone.
In January, several groups asked the 9th Circuit to review a recent risk evaluation on asbestos exposure by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, saying that while the group determined the risks of certain conditions of use of chrysotile asbestos fibers but declined to “consider the …
