ASBESTOS

Speculation v. Fact: The Dangers of the Proposed Risk Assessment on Chrysotile Asbestos


February 22, 2021



By Dennis Paustenbach, Ph.D., C.I.H., D.A.B.T. and David Brew, Ph.D.

For more on the authors, Click Here.

In June 2020, Mark Zellmer published a “Perspectives” paper in this journal titled “Chrysotile and the EPA: Part of a Continuing Saga.”1 In response, Blouin, Kelly, and Wetmore published a rebuttal in the August 2020 issue titled “Dangerous Denial: Illogical Defense Bar Commentary Ignores Well-Established Science that Chrysotile Asbestos Kills.” 2 This prompted Mark Zellmer to write another article in the October 2020 issue of this journal.3

The senior author of this piece has studied asbestos for the past 20+ years, focusing …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation

April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness

March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS