La. Appellate Court Affirms Judgment for 2 Defendants in Asbestos Suit, Cites ‘Insufficient Evidence’

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana appellate court has affirmed summary judgment awards to two asbestos defendants, concluding that the plaintiffs had presented insufficient evidence of causation to create a genuine issue of material fact.

In the Feb. 3 opinion, the Louisiana Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit, found that the testimony proffered on behalf of the plaintiffs was speculative and based on conjecture.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Charles Steib, contending that he developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos-containing products he encountered while working at a number of industrial work sites.

Among those worksites is …