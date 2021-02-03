4th Circuit Affirms Summary Judgment for Schlage Lock in Asbestos Suit, Cites Lack of Evidence of Exposure at Site

RICHMOND, Va. –– The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed summary judgment for a defendant in an asbestos exposure suit, concluding that the company was “not a proper defendant for pursuing damages related to [the alleged injury.]”

In the Jan. 27 opinion, the 4th Circuit concluded that the plaintiffs had failed to produce evidence that the decedent was exposed to asbestos at the construction site in question, also partially finding that the testimony of one expert proffered on behalf of the plaintiffs was grounded in speculation.

“It appears that Mr. Smith was exposed to asbestos multiple times, and …