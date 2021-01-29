Groups Ask 9th Circuit to Review Recent EPA Chrysotile Asbestos Risk Assessment

SAN FRANCISCO –– Several groups have asked the 9th Circuit to review a recent risk evaluation on asbestos exposure by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, saying that while the group determined the risks of certain conditions of use of chrysotile asbestos fibers but declined to “consider the risks of other asbestos fibers, conditions of use, health effects and pathways of exposure that impact public health.”

The petition for review of the final risk evaluation and order was filed Jan. 26 in the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

On Jan. 4, the EPA published a notice that the final risk …