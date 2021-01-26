ASBESTOS

Wash. Court Awards Summary Judgment to BNSF Railway in Toxic Exposure Case


January 26, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


SEATTLE –– A Washington federal court has awarded summary judgment to BNSF Railway Co. in a toxic exposure lawsuit, concluding that the plaintiff had failed to identify enough evidence to demonstrate a genuine issue of material fact regarding the company’s failure to provide the decedent with a reasonably safe workplace.

In the Jan. 22 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington concluded that the plaintiff had failed “to meet her burden to identify specific facts from which a factfinder could reasonably find in her favor on her FELA claim.”

Plaintiff Teresa Jacobson asserted the claims on …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom

February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS