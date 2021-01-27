Court Denies Summary Judgment Motion without Prejudice, Cites Forthcoming Information on Dose, Amount of Alleged Asbestos Exposure

TACOMA, Wash. –– A Washington federal court has denied a motion for summary judgment filed by an arc chute manufacturer without prejudice, explaining that while the plaintiff has currently not met his burden of overcoming summary judgment, he has shown that he is actively seeking facts essential to justify his opposition.

In the Jan. 26 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington explained that the plaintiff has argued that outstanding information will reveal information regarding amount or duration of alleged exposure.

Ronald H. Behrmann asserted the underlying claims, contending that his work on ships for …