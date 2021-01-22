N.Y. Court Denies Summary Judgment to Flooring Manufacturer in Lung Cancer Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A New York state court has denied efforts to obtain summary judgment in an asbestos personal injury case involving lung cancer claims, finding that the “stark contrast” between the alleged exposure levels determined by each party’s experts warrants jury consideration.

In the Jan. 13 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the plaintiffs had provided evidence of causation establishing that chrysotile fibers can cause lung cancer.

The plaintiffs alleged in the complaint that Michael Layton developed lung cancer as a result of exposure to asbestos-containing products. During the course of his …