La. Supreme Court Reinstates Order Affirming Asbestos Verdict in Favor of Union Carbide

BATON ROUGE, La. –– The Louisiana Supreme Court has reversed an intermediate appellate court decision in an asbestos case, concluding that jurors could have reasonably concluded that even if the defendants’ products were the source of exposure, the products were not unreasonably dangerous and did not cause the decedent’s mesothelioma.

In the Jan. 12 order, the state high court noted that evidence at trial indicated that the manufacturers’ packaging, labeling, and handling was compliant with federal standards.

“Thus,” the high court wrote, “the jury could have rationally concluded that decedent’s injury was caused only by RMC’s mishandling of the products, …