Asbestos Defense Firm Releases Report Analyzing Practice of ‘Over-Naming’ Defendants in West Virginia
January 18, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Iowa Bill
- Judge Wilson Order
- Ohio Article
- Report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– A recent report conducted by a defense firm details analysis of dismissal trends in West Virginia asbestos cases, arguing that the practice of “over-naming” defendants in the personal injury lawsuits is a “trend and not a one-off occurrence.”
The Jan. 15 report compiled by defense firm Gay Jones & Kuhn, PLLC, details claims that the practice of “over-naming” defendants in West Virginia is “unnecessarily driving up litigation costs, bankrupting companies, [and] creating further West Virginia court backlogs, and leaving unsuspecting victims with delayed recoveries.”
Gay Jones & Kuhn, PLLC, with headquarters in Jackson, Miss., states on its …
