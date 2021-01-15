Ariz. Court Says Certain Documents Properly Marked as Privileged in Asbestos Talcum Powder Case
January 15, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Aug. 2020 Minute Entry
- Jan. 2021 Minute Entry
- Remand Order
TUCSON, Ariz. –– An Arizona court has ruled that certain documents designated by Vi-Jon, Inc. in a cosmetic asbestos talcum powder case are properly proprietary and were “properly marked confidential under the Protective Order,” since they reveal formulas of products.
In a Jan. 12 minute entry, the Arizona Superior Court for Pima County further ordered the parties to meet and confer and withdraw the Material Safety Data Sheets discussed in open court from the confidential documents.
“Further,” the court wrote in the minute entry, “the parties shall cull out general documents that do not reveal formulas or proprietary information.”
In …
