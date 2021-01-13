Nissan North America Awarded Summary Judgment in New York Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– Nissan North America Inc. has been awarded summary judgment in an asbestos case after a New York court concluded that the plaintiffs had failed to prove that the decedent was exposed to asbestos in the defendant’s products.

In the Jan. 4 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County agreed with the defendant’s position that it did not manufacture the vehicle identified by the decedent during the time period in question.

Patrick O’Sullivan asserted the claims, contending that he developed lung cancer as a result of exposure to asbestos-containing products he encountered while working as …