N.Y. Court Denies Tishman’s Efforts to Obtain Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A New York court has rejected efforts by Tishman Realty & Construction Co. Inc. to obtain summary judgment in an asbestos case, concluding that the plaintiff had raised issues of fact concerning the company’s knowledge of asbestos-related dangers involved in the construction of the World Trade Center.

In the Jan. 5 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County wrote that Tishman “owed a duty to plaintiff.”

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Jose Velez, contending that his lung cancer was caused by exposure to asbestos dust he encountered while working as a …