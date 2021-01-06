J&J’s Appeal of $120 Million Asbestos Cosmetic Talc Judgment Docketed in N.Y. Appellate Division

NEW YORK –– Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.’s appeal of a $120 million judgment entered against the companies at the conclusion of an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder trial has been docketed in a New York appellate court, according to court records.

Notifications of Case Numbers and Other Information were filed in the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Department, on Dec. 16, one week after the notice of appeal was filed at the state court level.

In a Dec. 7 notice of appeal filed in the New York Supreme Court for New York County, the …