ASBESTOS

Bayer CropScience Files Motion for Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case, Challenges Product Identification


December 30, 2020


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


NEW ORLEANS –– Bayer CropScience has moved for summary judgment in an asbestos case, arguing that the plaintiff has not provided evidence to support allegations that he was exposed to asbestos fibers from any product attributable to the company.

In the Dec. 29 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, the defendant further argued that the plaintiffs had failed to prove that even if there were asbestos fibers in one of its products, the plaintiffs had failed to establish that those products were a substantial contributing factor in his development of lung cancer.

“To …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation

January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS