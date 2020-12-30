Bayer CropScience Files Motion for Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case, Challenges Product Identification

NEW ORLEANS –– Bayer CropScience has moved for summary judgment in an asbestos case, arguing that the plaintiff has not provided evidence to support allegations that he was exposed to asbestos fibers from any product attributable to the company.

In the Dec. 29 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, the defendant further argued that the plaintiffs had failed to prove that even if there were asbestos fibers in one of its products, the plaintiffs had failed to establish that those products were a substantial contributing factor in his development of lung cancer.

“To …