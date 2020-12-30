La. Court Issues Final Partial Judgment in Asbestos Case, Allowing Preemption Question to Go Before 5th Circuit

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has granted Avondale’s motion for partial final judgment in an asbestos case, opining that issuing such a judgment “will serve the interest of judicial economy by hastening the ultimate resolution of the preemption question.”

In the Dec. 29 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana concluded that “a decision on appeal will assist the numerous courts to which the question is presented.”

“The court finds that this too weighs in favor of granting Avondale’s motion,” the court concluded. “For these reasons, the Court finds that the risk of piecemeal …