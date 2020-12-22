5th Circuit Rejects Appeal of Order Awarding Summary Judgment to Honda in Asbestos Case

NEW ORLEANS –– The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has rejected efforts to appeal a summary judgment order in an asbestos case, finding that the plaintiff had raised the main argument on appeal for the first time in a reconsideration motion and, therefore, the argument was deemed to have been waived.

In the Dec. 17 order, the 5th Circuit noted that the plaintiffs had presented no other arguments supporting reversal of the lower court’s order.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Beverly Bedford, contending that Bedford’s mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos-containing American Honda Motor Company …