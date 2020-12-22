N.Y. Appellate Court Dismisses Appeal of Forum-Related Order in Asbestos Case After Defendants File Notice to Withdraw
December 22, 2020
DOCUMENTS
- Appellate Order
- March Order
- Notice of Appeal
NEW YORK –– Defendants appealing a lower court order denying their efforts to toss an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder case on forum grounds have withdrawn their appeal, according to a recent order.
In a Dec. 17 order, the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, explained that the defendants had filed a Notice of Withdrawal of Notice of Appeal in November. As such, the appellate court ordered that the appeal is deemed withdrawn in accordance with the notice.
The defendants had filed a notice of appeal in May, asking the appellate court to weigh in on whether the …
