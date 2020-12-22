ASBESTOS

N.Y. Appellate Court Dismisses Appeal of Forum-Related Order in Asbestos Case After Defendants File Notice to Withdraw


December 22, 2020


DOCUMENTS
  • Appellate Order
  • March Order
  • Notice of Appeal


NEW YORK –– Defendants appealing a lower court order denying their efforts to toss an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder case on forum grounds have withdrawn their appeal, according to a recent order.

In a Dec. 17 order, the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, explained that the defendants had filed a Notice of Withdrawal of Notice of Appeal in November. As such, the appellate court ordered that the appeal is deemed withdrawn in accordance with the notice.

The defendants had filed a notice of appeal in May, asking the appellate court to weigh in on whether the …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation

January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS