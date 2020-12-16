5th Circuit Affirms $2.5 Million Judgment Entered by Louisiana Federal Court in Asbestos Case

NEW ORLEANS –– The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed a $2.5 million judgment entered in an asbestos personal injury case, rejecting challenges by both the plaintiffs and the defendant.

In the Dec. 14 order, the 5th Circuit opined, in part, that the federal court that oversaw the action was “in a far better position than we to review the effect of those factors on the damages award.”

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of James Leoma Gaddy, contending that he was exposed to asbestos-containing products while working at International Paper and while working as a chemical …