ASBESTOS

Del. Court Grants Motion for Injunction in Asbestos-Related Indemnification Suit


December 15, 2020


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


WILMINGTON, Del. –– A Delaware court has granted a motion for a preliminary injunction in an asbestos-related dispute between two companies, concluding that the anti-suit/anti-claim injunction is necessary for all indemnification claims asserted by American International Industries against Neslemur in all jurisdictions outside of Delaware.

In the Dec. 10 opinion, the Delaware Superior Court found that such an injunction was necessary in order to protect Neslemur from “vexatious or harassing litigation.”

The defendant in the action, The Neslemur Company, asked the court to enjoin the plaintiff, American International Industries, from continuing in other courts to litigate asbestos-contaminated talcum powder claims …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation

January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS