Del. Court Grants Motion for Injunction in Asbestos-Related Indemnification Suit

WILMINGTON, Del. –– A Delaware court has granted a motion for a preliminary injunction in an asbestos-related dispute between two companies, concluding that the anti-suit/anti-claim injunction is necessary for all indemnification claims asserted by American International Industries against Neslemur in all jurisdictions outside of Delaware.

In the Dec. 10 opinion, the Delaware Superior Court found that such an injunction was necessary in order to protect Neslemur from “vexatious or harassing litigation.”

The defendant in the action, The Neslemur Company, asked the court to enjoin the plaintiff, American International Industries, from continuing in other courts to litigate asbestos-contaminated talcum powder claims …