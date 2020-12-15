Calif. Court Affirms $22 Million Verdict in Asbestos Talcum Powder Case

OAKLAND, Calif. –– A California appellate court has upheld a $22.17 million verdict reached in an asbestos case involving exposure to allegedly contaminated talcum powder, finding that there was “substantial evidence” that the decedent was “more likely than not exposed to asbestos-contaminated Cyprus talc.”

In the Dec. 10 ruling, the California Court of Appeal, First District, Division Three, also rejected Imerys Talc America’s challenges to the special verdict form and to a determination that a transfer of liabilities had occurred when Imerys Talc purchased Cyprus Mines.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Richard Booker, contending that his work …