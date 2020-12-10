Johnson & Johnson Defendants File Notice of Appeal Contesting $120 Million Asbestos Cosmetic Talc Judgment

NEW YORK –– Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. have filed a notice of appeal, contesting a $120 judgment entered against the companies at the conclusion of an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder trial.

In a Dec. 7 notice of appeal filed in the New York Supreme Court for New York County, the defendants listed more than 10 grounds on which the verdict should be reversed, including the trial court’s decision finding that the evidence at trial was sufficient as to each cause of action and sufficient to impose punitive damages.

The notice also said the trial court …