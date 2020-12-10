Ky. Court Grants Motion for Protective Order in Asbestos Case, Allows Company to File Requests ‘With Revisions’

OWENSBORO, Ky. –– A Kentucky federal court has granted a motion for a protective order in an asbestos personal injury exposure lawsuit, concluding that some of the topics identified are overly broad and confusing, as well as “not reasonable and relevant.”

In the Dec. 9 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky found “good cause” existed to support the third-party defendant’s motion for protective order.

“However,” the court concluded, “Brake Supply may file a Second Amended Notice with revisions to Topics 2, 3, 4, and 22-28 that comport with the above conclusions.”

Third-party defendant Fras-le S.A. …