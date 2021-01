N.J. Court Approves Appointment of Iron Workers’ as Co-Lead Plaintiff in Securities Action Against Honeywell

TRENTON, N.J. –– A New Jersey federal court overseeing a putative securities class action against Honeywell International involving asbestos liabilities has approved Iron Workers’ appointment as co-lead plaintiff and its request to have Pomerantz LLP as co-lead counsel.

The Dec. 3 order from the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey concluded that Iron Workers Local 580 has the largest financial interest among the plaintiff class members.

The underlying case is a putative securities class action accusing Honeywell International Inc. of making false and misleading statements regarding asbestos liabilities.

The plaintiff moved for Iron Workers Local …