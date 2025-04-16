DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Plaintiffs Oppose Defendants’ Summary Judgment Motion in Taxotere Eye Injury MDL


April 16, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Opposition


NEW ORLEANS — Plaintiffs in the MDL for Taxotere eye injury cases have opposed defendants’ summary judgment motion, arguing Sanofi-Aventis has long known that its breast cancer drug can cause “stenosis to the nasolacrimal drainage system.”

In an April 10 reply filed before Judge Jane Triche Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, plaintiffs argue that “for more than two decades, scores of articles and hundreds of patients have demonstrated that stenosis is caused by docetaxel, is progressive, can be permanent, and that prompt intervention, including monitoring are critical.”

Plaintiffs add that they have …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone

June 25, 2025 - Buffalo, NY
The Westin Buffalo

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Water Contamination Litigation Presented by EisnerAmper

May 06, 2025

MORE DETAILS