5th Cir. Says States May Enforce Unfair Competition Laws that Mirror Federal Laws

NEW ORLEANS — The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled that state unfair competition laws requiring a Texan drug compounder to seek FDA approval for its product are not preempted by the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and that states can adopt and enforce laws that mirror federal regulations.

Zyla Life Sciences manufactures and sells compounded indomethacin suppositories, which are used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Until 2023, Zyla’s suppositories were the only ones containing indomethacin that had obtained FDA approval.

Beginning in 2023, Wells Pharma of Houston LLC began manufacturing and selling compounded indomethacin suppositories. While those …