Stryker, Howmedica Prevail in N.Y. Hip Action on Statute-of-Limitations Grounds

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A New York federal judge has awarded Stryker Corporation and Howmedica Osteonics Corp. summary judgment in a hip replacement action, ruling that the claims are time-barred because the plaintiff experienced symptoms of injury more than three years before he filed suit.

In an April 10 order, Judge Frank Geraci of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York explained that the plaintiff was having pain traceable to the fracture of the device’s femoral stem in 2020.

Andre Diddy underwent implantation of a “Restoration Modular femoral hip stem” in his left hip in 2015. In …