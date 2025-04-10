DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Discovery of Other Adverse Incidents Ordered in Cartiva Toe Implant Action


April 10, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CHARLESTON, W. Va. — A West Virginia federal magistrate judge has ordered Cartiva Inc. to produce in a toe implant case discovery related to adverse incidents experienced by other patients, ruling that the information “is fundamental” to the plaintiff’s action.

However, in the April 2 order, Judge David Tinsley of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia limited the scope of discovery to incidents where the alleged failure was attributed to shrinkage and migration of the Cartiva device.

The Cartiva Synthetic Cartilage Implant (SCI) is a molded cylindrical device constructed of polyvinal alcohol-based hydrogel, which has …

FIRM NAMES
  • Bailey Javins & Carter
  • Duane Morris
  • Robinson McElwee
  • Salango Law

