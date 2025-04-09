Mass. Federal Judge Dismisses Abbott Stent Case for Lack of Expert Testimony

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting Abbott Vascular Inc.’s Graftmaster heart stent system, ruling that the plaintiff failed to back his remaining claim for negligent manufacturing with expert evidence.

In a March 31 order, Judge Timothy S. Hillman of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts rejected the plaintiff’s argument that “an everyday person can understand that the failure of a balloon to retract is a failure of a product to perform as intended.”

“Expert evidence is required in the context of manufacturing defect claims when the nature of the alleged defect …