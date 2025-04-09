Calif. Medtronic ICD Wrongful Death Action Dismissed Without Prejudice

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a wrongful death action in which the family of a deceased film executive alleges his death was caused by a defective Medtronic implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

In an April 4 order, Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California found plaintiffs failed to allege how Medtronic deviated from the device’s premarket approval and did not provide specific allegations in support of their failure-to-warn theory; therefore, the claims are preempted. However, the judge allowed plaintiffs to amend their claims.

Erik Lomis, 64, a …