Jurisdictional Discovery Ordered in Ore. CooperSurgical Destroyed Embryo Action

EUGENE, Ore. — An Oregon federal judge has ordered jurisdictional discovery in a lawsuit in which a couple alleges that their fertilized eggs and embryos were destroyed by CooperSurgical and The Cooper Companies Inc.' in vitro fertilization product.

In a March 31 order, Judge Ann Aiken of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon said it is unclear at this stage whether Cooper Companies has jurisdictional contacts with Oregon.

Plaintiffs, known as “CLF 007 and CLF 008,” are a married couple that underwent in vitro fertilization in 2023. Plaintiff 007 underwent an egg-retrieval procedure that yielded 19 eggs, …