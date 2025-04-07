GSK Agrees to Pay $67.5 Million to Settle Zantac Qui Tam Action
April 7, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Stipulation
PHILADELPHIA — GlaxoSmithKline will pay $67.5 million to settle a qui tam action in which independent laboratory Valisure accused it of failing to disclose that Zantac can degrade into a carcinogen when stored at higher temperatures.
According to an April 3 filing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, $45 million of that sum constitutes restitution to the United States government and individual states.
GSK will not make any payment to Valisure from the settlement amount, the filing says; rather, Valisure’s share “will be addressed either through separate agreements with the United States and the …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Justice for All Conference: Complex Litigation in Philadelphia's Evolving Legal Landscape
April 15, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA
The Logan Philadelphia
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach