GSK Agrees to Pay $67.5 Million to Settle Zantac Qui Tam Action

PHILADELPHIA — GlaxoSmithKline will pay $67.5 million to settle a qui tam action in which independent laboratory Valisure accused it of failing to disclose that Zantac can degrade into a carcinogen when stored at higher temperatures.

According to an April 3 filing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, $45 million of that sum constitutes restitution to the United States government and individual states.

GSK will not make any payment to Valisure from the settlement amount, the filing says; rather, Valisure’s share “will be addressed either through separate agreements with the United States and the …