9th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Lawsuit Targeting Bristol-Myers’ Leukemia Drug Sprycel

LOS ANGELES — The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld dismissal of a dentist’s lawsuit accusing Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. of failing to warn that its leukemia drug can cause eye hemorrhages, ruling that he failed to point to “newly acquired evidence” that would have allowed the drug maker to change the label via the FDA’s Changes Being Effected regulation.

In an April 1 opinion, the appellate panel agreed with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California that the plaintiff “did not plausibly allege how the lapses in previous clinical trials resulted in newly acquired information …