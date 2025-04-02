Lilly Accuses Compounding Pharmacies of Illegally Selling Knockoff Obesity Drugs

WILMINGTON, Del.— Eli Lilly has sued two compounding pharmacies in Delaware and New Jersey federal court, accusing them of fraudulently inducing clients into buying oral and injectable tirzepatide weight loss drugs that mimic Lilly’s weight loss/diabetes drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound.

In the complaints, filed April 1 in the U.S. District Courts for the Districts of Delaware and New Jersey, Lilly says the pharmacies, Empower Clinic Services and Strive Pharmacy LLC, sell tirzepatide combined with glycine and vitamin B12, claiming it is a custom-made product when in fact it is “a single, standardized tirzepatide combination drug.”

Lilly further alleges that defendants’ …