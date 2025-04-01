DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

New Complaint Says AngioDynamics’ SmartPort Catheter Defectively Designed, Manufactured


April 1, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


SAN DIEGO — A Missouri woman has sued AngioDynamics Inc. and Navilyst Medical Inc. in federal court, alleging that one of their SmartPort implantable port catheters shattered inside her body, requiring her to undergo two surgeries to remove all of the pieces.

The March 24 complaint was filed directly in the MDL docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California for similar lawsuits in which plaintiffs allege that the catheter in defendants’ Smart Port, Vortex, BioFlo, and Xcela devices contains an excessive concentration of barium sulfate, which causes the surface of the catheter to pit or …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Water Contamination Litigation Presented by EisnerAmper

May 06, 2025

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS