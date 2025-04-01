New Complaint Says AngioDynamics’ SmartPort Catheter Defectively Designed, Manufactured

SAN DIEGO — A Missouri woman has sued AngioDynamics Inc. and Navilyst Medical Inc. in federal court, alleging that one of their SmartPort implantable port catheters shattered inside her body, requiring her to undergo two surgeries to remove all of the pieces.

The March 24 complaint was filed directly in the MDL docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California for similar lawsuits in which plaintiffs allege that the catheter in defendants’ Smart Port, Vortex, BioFlo, and Xcela devices contains an excessive concentration of barium sulfate, which causes the surface of the catheter to pit or …