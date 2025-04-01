Cartiva Sued Over Recalled Toe Implant in Ill. Federal Court

CHICAGO — An Indiana woman has sued Cartiva Inc. in federal court, alleging that its recalled toe implant left a patient with extreme pain and decreased mobility, and that the company failed to warn doctors and the public of such risks.

The March 26 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois accuses Cartiva of failing to timely issue a voluntary recall despite being aware of high rates of complications caused by the implant.

The Cartiva Synthetic Cartilage Implant (SCI) is a molded cylindrical device constructed of polyvinal alcohol-based hydrogel, which has been promoted for …