Majority of Claims Dismissed as Preempted from Tandem Insulin Pump Case

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a wrongful death lawsuit targeting Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s insulin pump, ruling that the strict product liability claims are preempted by federal law because the plaintiff seeks to impose safety and effectiveness requirements that are “different from or in addition to” federal requirements.

In a March 28 order, Judge Margo Brodie of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York granted the plaintiff leave to replead his claims for negligent defective design and wrongful death to the extent they are not preempted.

Tandem designed, manufactured, …