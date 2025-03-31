Majority of Claims in Miss. Stent Graft Device Case Survive Preemption Challenge

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi federal judge has allowed claims for manufacturing defect, failure to warn and negligence to proceed in a lawsuit alleging injuries caused by Endologix Inc.’s stent graft device, ruling they are not preempted because they are based on alleged violations of federal law.

However, in the March 30 order, Judge Henry Wingate of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi dismissed without prejudice the design defect claim, ruling it is preempted because it challenges the device’s FDA-approved design.

Endologix’s AFX Endovascular System, a Class III medical device, is used to treat abdominal aortic …