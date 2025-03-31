DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Penalties, Damages Tacked Onto $150 Million Verdict in Janssen HIV Drug False Claims Act Case


March 31, 2025


CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has tacked on an additional $1.3 billion in penalties and $240 million in damages to a $150 million jury verdict issued against Janssen Products in an action accusing it of violating the False Claims Act and 27 related state statutes by unlawfully promoting its HIV drugs Prezista and Intelence.

In a March 28 order, Judge Zahid N. Quraishi of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey imposed a fine of $8,000 for each of the 159,574 false claims under the FCA, explaining that the penalty amounts to more than …


