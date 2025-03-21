DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Covidien Mesh Plaintiffs Willing to Meet with Mediator to Discuss Settlement


March 21, 2025


BOSTON — Plaintiffs in the Covidien hernia mesh MDL told a Massachusetts federal judge that they are willing to meet with a mediator the week of March 31 to discuss a possible settlement of more than 1,600 lawsuits accusing the company of defectively designing the devices and failing to disclose their risks.

In a March 11 joint status report filed before Judge Patti B. Saris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the plaintiffs said they agreed to hold a potential in-person status conference with the mediator on March 31, April 1, April 2 or April 4.


