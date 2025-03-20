Plaintiffs’ Leadership Appointed in BioZorb Marker Litigation

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has appointed plaintiffs’ leadership in the BioZorb Marker product liability litigation, appointing Christy Crow of Jinks Crow PC and C. Moze Cowper of Cowper Law LLP as co-lead counsel.

In a March 11 order, Judge Allison Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts also appointed a plaintiffs’ steering committee, comprised of C. Elizabeth Littell and Lauren Hoff-Downing of Jinks Crow PC, John Roddy of Bailey & Glasser LLP, Megan McBride of Cowper Law LLP, and Robert Price of Ketterer Browne & Associates.

The BioZorb Marker is used to mark soft …