Mass. Federal Medtronic Defibrillator Action Dismissed as Preempted
March 19, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging injuries caused by a Medtronic defibrillator and associated leads and devices, ruling that the breach of warranty and negligence claims are preempted because they challenge FDA-approved warnings.
In a March 18 order, Judge Indira Talwani of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts explained that common law actions based on state tort law that requires a device to be safer than the model that the FDA has approved are preempted by the Medical Device Amendments to the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act pursuant to the U.S. Supreme …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
HarrisMartin's Justice for All Conference: Complex Litigation in Philadelphia's Evolving Legal Landscape
April 15, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA
The Logan Philadelphia