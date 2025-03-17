Plaintiffs’ Leadership Appointed in Depo-Provera Brain Tumor MDL

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for lawsuits alleging a link between Pfizer Inc.’s hormonal birth control injection Depo-Provera and brain tumors has appointed Christopher Seeger of Seeger Weiss as lead counsel, and Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz and Ellen Relkin of Weitz & Luxenberg as co-lead counsel.

In the March 16 order, Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida also appointed Christopher Paulos of Levin Papantonio to serve as plaintiffs’ liaison counsel.

The plaintiffs’ executive committee will be comprised of Virginia Buchanan of Levin Papantonio, …